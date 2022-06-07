STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fringe MLAs holds key for fourth Rajasthan seat  

With voting for RSelections just three days away, the Congress and the BJP are taking no chances in Rajasthan. 

Published: 07th June 2022 08:36 AM

BJP MLAs head to Jamdoli on a bus ahead of the RS elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

While Congress is more comfortably placed than a week ago, it is still facing trouble from the two Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs who are staying away from Udaipur and do not plan to vote for the Congress unless their tribal-related demands are met. Leaders close to the CM are busy persuading the BTP MLAs.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also herded all its MLAs in a hotel near Jaipur. While a victory for its official candidate is more or less certain, it will be a setback if the party-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra is unable to win.

Voting for four seats of the Rajya Sabha will be held on June 10.  This time, five candidates are in the fray in Rajasthan. The contest has become a keen one because of media baron Subhash Chandra’s entry. The fate of his seat remains uncertain.

