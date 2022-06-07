STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High priest tells Sikh youth to turn martial, flags rise in conversions

He was addressing the 38th anniversary of the Operation Bluestar, locally named “Chaurasi (84) Da Ghallughara” or Holocaust.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Akal Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh expressed concern over the “spread of Christianity” in Punjab, and asserted that “churches and mosques” are being built in “sufficient” numbers in rural parts 
of the state. 

He urged Sikh preachers to visit villages to promote Sikhism. The Jathedar also said that the Sikh community should make arrangements for the training of the youth in Sikh martial art, including gatka, and operating other heritage weapons.

He was addressing the 38th anniversary of the Operation Bluestar, locally named “Chaurasi (84) Da Ghallughara” or Holocaust. Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs and the Jathedar is their highest priest. “Today, we are confronting several challenges that are weakening us on the religious, social and economic fronts. To weaken us on the religious front, strong publicity of Christianity is being carried on in Punjab,” he said.

The Jathedar said “churches and mosques” are being built in numbers in Punjab’s villages and noted “it’s a matter of concern and worry for us”.Giani Harpreet Singh said the villages along the Indo-Pak border and other areas have been witnessing a rise in conversion to Christianity of the locals by missionaries.

Appealing to the people to come out of AC rooms to propagate Sikhism, Singh said, “The anti-Sikh policy was framed during Jawaharlal Nehru’s time and it was executed in June 1984.” “As we say ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’, we have to be the Khalsa. It is high time for the Sikh organisations to propagate Sikhism. We should focus on setting up shooting ranges to get training in weapons. The others are getting training in weapons illegally,’’ he added.

The devotees descended in large number at the Golden Temple complex on the occasion. The police imposed Section 144 around the complex. However, a large number of people had carried banners and placards saying “Khalistan Zindabad” and raised pro-Bindranwale slogans.
 

