STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kejriwal seeks appointment with Amit Shah over killing of Kashmiri Pandits in valley

The AAP has been criticising the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and has blamed the Centre for the situation.

Published: 07th June 2022 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

The development comes two days after Kejriwal, at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "Jan Aakrosh Rally" here, had criticised the BJP-led Union government and said he would meet Shah to know about the Centre's plan to stop the "massacre of Kashmiri Pandits" in the valley.

"I have sought time from the Union home minister to discuss the continuing massacre of Kashmiri Pandits," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP has been criticising the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and has blamed the Centre for the situation.

At the rally on Sunday, Kejriwal had claimed that Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to leave the valley due to the targeted killings of minorities and demanded that the Centre put forth an action plan to stop such incidents.

The spate of targeted killings in Kashmir started in May, which included that of Rahul Bhat, a clerk, who was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Budgam district's Chadoora.

Three of the victims in eight such incidents in Kashmir since May 1 were off-duty policemen while five were civilians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Kashmiri Pandits Amit Shah AAP Jan Aakrosh Rally
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp