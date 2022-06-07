Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police identify 8 sharp shooters

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have identified eight sharpshooters, all belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who allegedly shot dead singer Sidhu Moosewala. While three of these suspects are from Punjab, two each are from Haryana and Maharashtra and one from Rajasthan.

Sources said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Punjab Police has identified the eight shooters. Of the three suspects from Punjab, one Manpreet Singh from Moga has already been arrested from Uttarakhand with the help of local police.

The two other suspects from the state are Jagroop Singh and Jarkamal alias Ranu. One of the two suspects from Haryana has been identified as Priyavrat Fauji, a resident of Sonipat. Two other suspects Saurav Mahakal and Santosh Jadhav are from Maharashtra while the other suspect Subhash Banuda hails from Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have arrested one more person from Haryana in connection with the killing. Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Fatehabad, taking the number of people held in the case from Haryana so far to three. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with Davinder, police said.

In another development, the police conducted raids at a housing society in Mohali and detained five persons in connection with the incident. Also, the police have reportedly detained a man who is suspected to have conducted the recce of the slain singer’s house premises. He was detained based on a CCTV footage recorded 15 minutes before the murderous attack on Moosewala.

The footage is from outside the house of the slain singer and it showed some people getting their pictures clicked with the singer. One of these persons had allegedly conducted a recce of the premises. Monu Dagar, a sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly involved in the murder of rival gangster Harjit Penta is also being questioned. Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly told the Special Cell of Delhi Police about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers.

Rahul likely to meet singer’s family

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on June 7 to meet the family of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last week, party sources said on Monday. Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend. Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Gandhi will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the leadership.

Suspect from Pune faces multiple cases

MUMBAI: Santosh Jadhav, one of the suspects in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, hails from Pune and is also wanted in a 2021 murder case in Pune district. Four cases have been registered against Jadhav at Manchar Police Station in the district. Pune SP Abhinav Deshmukh said they learnt about Jadhav’s alleged involvement in the Moosewala murder from media reports and said they

have not received any formal communication from Punjab Police about Jadhav.