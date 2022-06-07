NCW seeks report from Telangana police on steps to prevent crimes against girls, women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of the “increasing rate of heinous crimes against girls and women” in the Hyderabad district of Telangana, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the police to send a detailed report on steps taken by the state to prevent such incidents in the future.

In a statement, the NCW said they had come across an article about five cases of rape against minor girls reported in Hyderabad in a week. It added that two more incidents of rape involving minors were reported in Hyderabad on Monday, the fifth in a week.

Taking serious note of the increasing rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in the Hyderabad district of Telangana, the NCW said that the “role of the police is not only to protect and prevent crimes but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters” and said that it has “taken cognisance of the matter.”

In a letter, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Director-General of Police, Telangana, to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the state to ensure the safety and security of girls and women so that such incidences can be prevented in future.