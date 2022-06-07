STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCW seeks report from Telangana police on steps to prevent crimes against girls, women

NCW added that two more incidents of rape involving minors were reported in Hyderabad on Monday, the fifth in a week.

Published: 07th June 2022 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of the “increasing rate of heinous crimes against girls and women” in the Hyderabad district of Telangana, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the police to send a detailed report on steps taken by the state to prevent such incidents in the future.

In a statement, the NCW said they had come across an article about five cases of rape against minor girls reported in Hyderabad in a week. It added that two more incidents of rape involving minors were reported in Hyderabad on Monday, the fifth in a week.

Taking serious note of the increasing rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in the Hyderabad district of Telangana, the NCW said that the “role of the police is not only to protect and prevent crimes but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters” and said that it has “taken cognisance of the matter.” 

In a letter, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Director-General of Police, Telangana, to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the state to ensure the safety and security of girls and women so that such incidences can be prevented in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Women NCW Heinous crimes against girls Hyderabad
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp