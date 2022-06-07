On Modi-Shah turf, Kejriwal plays his ‘honest patriot’ card

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday presented himself before voters at the nerve

centre of Gujarat politics Mehsana, and sought to play the victim card during his ‘Tiranga Yatra.’

It was in Mehsana that in 2007, PM Modi, then the state chief minister, had challenged Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Maut ka Saudagar’ statement and equated it with the state’s pride.

Kejriwal took the Modi line, challenging the state BJP chief CR Patil who, without naming the AAP leader, called him a Maha-thug. “Show some courage and say ‘Arvind Kejriwal is Maha thug.’ Why are you afraid of my name? People know I am honest and what have I done for Delhi,” said the Delhi CM.

Mehsana is the Patidar-dominated region to which PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah belong. “I am honest, I am a true patriot, and AAP is a staunch patriotic party. The BJP is afraid of our patriotism,” Kejriwal thundered. He also hit out at the state government over the ongoing agitation by ex-servicemen.