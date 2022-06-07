STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 'B-team' of BJP: Congress MLA hits out at Hanuman Beniwal

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is headed by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. The party was earlier a coalition partner of the BJP-led NDA.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal (photo| Facebook)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress MLA Divya Maderna on Tuesday called the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party a "B-team" of the BJP for supporting Independent candidate Subhash Chandra in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is headed by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

The party was earlier a coalition partner of the BJP-led NDA.

Beniwal had quit the grouping in protest against the Centre's now-withdrawn farm laws.

Beniwal had announced support to Chandra on Monday.

Reacting to it, Osian Congress MLA Maderna tweeted on Monday night, "The RLP is the B-team of the BJP. This is an anti-farmer decision."

Maderna tweeted that one of his party's three candidates, Randeep Surjewala, is from farmers' community and had Beniwal been farmer-friendly, he would have decided to vote in the Congress leader's favour.

The elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan will be held on June 10.

The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari while the BJP has fielded former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari.

The filing of nomination papers by media baron Chandra had prompted Congress to allege that the BJP wants to indulge in horse trading.

The allegations came as the ruling Congress in the state needs the support of Independent legislators and those belonging to other parties to win a third seat.

The Congress at present has 108 MLAs in the state Assembly and is set to win two of the four seats.

After winning two seats, Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win the third seat.

On the other hand, the BJP has 71 MLAs in the state Assembly and set to win one seat, after which it will be left with 30 surplus votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Divya Maderna Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Subhash Chandra Congress BJP Hanuman Beniwal Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Rajya Sabha Polls Rajya Sabha Polls 2022
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp