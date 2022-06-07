STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Rising Covid numbers in five states localised spike’

India is seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in some states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka — but the spike seems to be localised. 

Published: 07th June 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India is seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in some states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka — but the spike seems to be localised. According to Dr NK Arora, who heads the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation, people who were not tested positive during the third wave propelled by the Omicron variant, are now getting the infection.

“The spike looks more like a localised spread that was seen earlier in Delhi in April. Most people getting infected now are over-protected, living in a high-rise, and are relatively better-off,” he said, adding that even children testing positive for Covid-19 belong to high-end better-off schools.

“People who were relatively well-protected during the third wave are now getting Covid,” he added. He said a similar spike in cases was seen in Delhi and the NCR region in April when schools had opened and restrictions were lifted. “We can’t say that there is a wave,” he added.

Health Ministry officials said as INSACOG in its report had detected BA.4 and BA.5 variants in India, they are studying if the virus spread in some states is due to these variants. Tamil Nadu has already detected these variants in 12 samples out of 150 sent for genome sequencing.

ICMR guidelines on diabetes management
New Delhi: At a time when the pandemic has affected a large number of people with diabetes, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday released a guidance document for the management of Type 1 diabetes. The document reported narrowing of urban-rural gap in the disease burden and highlighted that Type 1 diabetes is rising among the younger population. The incidence of Type 1 diabetes in India is 4.9 cases in one lakh population per year. Type 2 diabetes is also becoming prevalent in the age group of 25-34 years in both urban and rural areas, the document said. Every sixth person with diabetes in the world is an Indian. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Fresh Cases Tamil Nadu Kerala Karnataka Pandemic Omicron INSACOG
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp