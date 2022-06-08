STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'BJP promises separate state, welfare schemes ahead of polls to befool people': Mamata

Banerjee, without taking the name of the saffron party, also said people have been suffering due to the 'daily price rise' of essential commodities.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIPURDUAR: In an apparent dig at the BJP-led central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the common people are fooled by promises like the creation of separate states and various welfare schemes ahead of elections, but those never materialise later.

Banerjee, without taking the name of the saffron party, also said people have been suffering due to the "daily price rise" of essential commodities.

"Today, have you seen how much gas prices have been hiked? Where is the 'Ujjawala' scheme? It has vanished in thin air. Again when the elections will be around, they will promise you to create a separate state, another 'Ujjawala' scheme or purchase of tea gardens."

"They talk big before the elections. And look what is happening now, the present state of the country and how price rise is affecting the common people," Banerjee said at a mass marriage programme here.

The chief minister also criticised the Union government for not releasing funds for welfare schemes and "stopping" supply of wheat to states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Mamata Banerjee Trinamool
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp