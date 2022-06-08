'De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane': DGCA to airlines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passengers who refuse to follow Covid-19 norms such as wearing face masks inside the aircraft can be treated as "unruly" and deboarded ahead of departure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.

The removal of masks will only be permitted under exceptional circumstances. The CISF personnel at the airport will be in charge of enforcing the rules.

"Airline shall ensure that all passengers are wearing face mask properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only," said the DGCA.

In case any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the 'Covid Protocol for passengers' even after repeated warnings during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as a 'unruly passenger'.

Further, the authority directed airlines to ensure that passengers are sensitised on the precautionary measures to be taken by them through their websites, travel agents, call centers, display at airports, assistance booths at the airports, etc.

DGCA has also asked airlines to make regular announcements for awareness among the passengers on the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour such as hand hygiene, wearing masks.

"The airline shall make arrangements of extra face mask and provide to the passengers if required. The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," said the DGCA.

This follows an order by the Delhi High Court, which stated that strict actions should be taken against those passengers who are found violating Covid-19 safety norms at airports and inside aircraft.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 5,233 new Covid-19 cases with Maharashtra logging 2,701 cases. Maharashtra had on Tuesday recorded one case of B.A.5 variant.

The country-wide Covid-19 tally crossed the 5000-mark after 93 days. The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 4,31,90,282.

