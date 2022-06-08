STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane': DGCA to airlines

Besides, airport operators must take help of the local police and security agencies and levy fines on people not wearing face masks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular

Published: 08th June 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passengers who refuse to follow Covid-19 norms such as wearing face masks inside the aircraft can be treated as "unruly" and deboarded ahead of departure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.

The removal of masks will only be permitted under exceptional circumstances. The CISF personnel at the airport will be in charge of enforcing the rules.

"Airline shall ensure that all passengers are wearing face mask properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only," said the DGCA.

In case any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the 'Covid Protocol for passengers' even after repeated warnings during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as a 'unruly passenger'.

ALSO READ | Schools reopen, infection goes up among kids in Bengaluru

Further, the authority directed airlines to ensure that passengers are sensitised on the precautionary measures to be taken by them through their websites, travel agents, call centers, display at airports, assistance booths at the airports, etc.

DGCA has also asked airlines to make regular announcements for awareness among the passengers on the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour such as hand hygiene, wearing masks.

"The airline shall make arrangements of extra face mask and provide to the passengers if required. The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," said the DGCA.

This follows an order by the Delhi High Court, which stated that strict actions should be taken against those passengers who are found violating Covid-19 safety norms at airports and inside aircraft.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 5,233 new Covid-19 cases with Maharashtra logging 2,701 cases. Maharashtra had on Tuesday recorded one case of B.A.5 variant.

The country-wide Covid-19 tally crossed the 5000-mark after 93 days. The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 4,31,90,282.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA Mandatory Musk Rule
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp