Intel points at Pakistan role as more nations from Islamic world join protest over Prophet remarks

NEW DELHI: More Muslim countries have joined the chorus of protests against the derogatory statement a former spokesperson of BJP made on the Prophet recently.

The countries that have marked their protests now are Indonesia, Maldives, Iraq, Malaysia, Libya, Turkey and Egypt. A total of 15 countries have so far voiced their displeasure, besides the OIC and GCC.

It is learnt that the ruling party has now issued instructions to its members to avoid speaking against any religion.

Meanwhile, the government has upheld its views that it treats all religions with respect. This is the communication that has been sent to some of the nations who had not just expressed their displeasure but also summoned the Indian envoy posted in their respective country.

"It is one of those episodes where the backlash was far more than one would have imagined, but it will also help others in India refrain from making such comments," said an expert on Islamic politics.

In the midst of all these protests, a pressnote purportedly issued by terrorist organisation al-Qaida, has appeared in social media in which the organisation has threatened violent reataliation, including bombings, to avenge the insult to the Prophet.

Meanwhile, India’s intelligence agencies have alleged Pakistan’s role behind the anti-India hashtag on social media – that led to this furore. They have verified 750 unique bot accounts who have run these anti-India campaigns with the backing of Pakistan’s PTI party.

While the day was full of events that ranged from more countries raising protests against the comment has emerged the voice of a supporter of the suspended BJP spokesperson, Nurpur Sharma.

Dutch politician, Geert Wilders, has gone ahead and extended his support to the suspended spokesperson. Wilders has termed the anger of the Islamic countries as 'ridiculous’ and has gone ahead and said India should not have apologised.

Interestingly, amidst all this hullabaloo, Iran’s foreign minister is in India at present to meet the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar. This is the first visit of an OIC leader after the controversy around the comment began.

