Judge who ordered video survey of Gyanvapi complex receives threat letter

A total of nine police personnel have been deployed for the security of the judge, the police officer said. A purported copy of the letter has gone viral on social media.

A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi.

A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi informed the Uttar Pradesh authorities on Tuesday that he had received a hand-written threat letter.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, Diwakar said he received the letter, purportedly written by Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui on behalf of the Islamic Aagaz Movement, via registered post.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh confirmed the receipt of the letter by the judge. Deputy Commissioner of Police Varuna is probing the matter, Ganesh said.

A total of nine police personnel have been deployed for the security of the judge, the police officer said. A purported copy of the letter has gone viral on social media.

According to the purported letter addressed to the judge, "You have made a statement that inspection of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is a normal process. You are an idol worshipper, you will declare the mosque a temple. No Muslim can expect a right decision from a 'kafir, murtipujak' Hindu judge."

On April 26, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Diwakar had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex. The report of the survey was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex last month.

The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

