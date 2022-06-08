STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kashmiri Pandit staffers should stay put in valley: BJP

He said they should be transferred to secure locations in the district headquarters, where their safety should be ensured.

Published: 08th June 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri pandits shout slogans while blocking a road during their protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot at by militants inside his office and later succumbed to injuries. (Photo | PTI)

Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Opposing the demand of the employees belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit and minority communities that they be posted in Jammu after the targeted killings in the Valley, the BJP has asserted that they should be posted in secure areas within Kashmir itself. J&K BJP leader and former J&K deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta, told this newspaper that the party does not favour relocation of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

He said they should be transferred to secure locations in the district headquarters, where their safety should be ensured. “The motive of the militants is to trigger migration of the minority community from Kashmir. BJP does not want this motive of militants to succeed. We favour that the minority community employees serving in the Valley should stay put and not move to Jammu,” Gupta said.

About 5,500 Kashmir Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package and about 2,000 minority community members from Jammu are serving in the Valley. Gripped by fear after the killing of five non-Muslims by militants, they are now demanding relocation to safer areas outside Kashmir. About 70 % of them have already left for Jammu.

Ranjan, a Kashmiri Pandit employee serving in Anantnag, opposed BJP’s stand, saying there is no logic in it. “Rahul Bhat was killed despite having a highly secured office,” he said, adding that nobody can work in an environment of fear. “The government should transfer us to Jammu for at least two years and once the situation improves, we will return,” Ranjan added, asking the government to come up with a blueprint about creation of safe zones. “Where will they keep the 4,500 Pandits? We don’t want to be caged.”

Cops recover IEDs dropped by drone   

Srinagar: The police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle explosives into Jammu and Kashmir by recovering three magnetic Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) dropped by a Pakistani drone in the border area of Kanachak in Jammu. The recovery comes 10 days after the police shot down a Pakistani drone and recovered magnetic bombs. Jammu ADGP, Mukesh Singh, said the BSF observed a drone activity in Kanachak. “The anti-drone SOP was put in practice,” he said, adding that later, they observed the drone again at Dayaran area of Kanachak. They fired at it, but while the drone could not be shot down, the payload was recovered. It contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside a tiffin box with a timer set to different timings.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit BJP
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp