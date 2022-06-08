STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalu Yadav vindicated, imposed fined of Rs 6000 in a Model Code of Conduct violation Case

The case, related to the violation of model code of conduct against Lalu Yadav, has been disposed of after imposing a fine of Rs 6000 on him," said Yadav’s advocate Virendra Kumar Singh.

Published: 08th June 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major development, a special MP/MLA Court vindicated RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in a case related to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct dated back in 2009 at Jharkhand's Palamu. He, however, was imposed a fine of Rs 6000 by the court.

A case under IPC sections 188, 279, 290, 291 and 34, and section 127 of the Representation of People’s Act was registered against the RJD chief in Garhwa after his chopper diverted and landed in a paddy field allegedly owing to a mistake of the pilot instead of the scheduled helipad in Medininagar (Palamu) during the 2009 Assembly Polls in Jharkhand. The case was later transferred to Ranchi and then to Medininagar.

“The case, related to the violation of model code of conduct against Lalu Yadav, has been disposed of after imposing a fine of Rs 6000 on him," said Yadav’s advocate Virendra Kumar Singh. He has been freed from all charges now, he added. 

Notably, Yadav had reached Palamu on Monday, two days ahead of the date of hearing in the court and was staying in the government circuit house during which he met his party workers and leaders.

