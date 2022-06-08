Maharashtra’s Arun Gawli gang link emerges in Punjabi singer Moose Wala's death

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have arrested eight persons for providing support and harbouring shooters of Sidhu Moosewala. The police suspect that one of them has links to Maharashtra’s Arun Gawli gang.

Sources said one Santosh Jadhav, a member of the Gawli gang, could be involved in the case. The police have shared information with its Maharashtra counterpart. A photo has surfaced in which Jadhav can be seen with Asha Gawli, wife of Arun Gawli.

The Maharashtra Police are looking for Jadhav. A murder case was recently registered against him.

The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime. Additional DGP of Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police, Parmod Ban, said Sandeep alias Kekda, on the directions of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, had kept tabs on the singer’s movements by posing as his fan. Kekda also clicked selfies with the singer minutes before his murder.

"Kekda shared all inputs with the shooters, including his movement without his security personnel, the number of occupants in the non-bullet-proof SUV and the vehicle details," Ban said.

He said Manpreet Manna had provided a car to Manpreet Bahu, who delivered it to two persons — suspected to be the shooters — on the directions of Saraj Mintu, who is a close aide of Brar and Thapan.

Security to 424 VIPs restored

Punjab Police on Tuesday restored security to all 424 VIPs. All personnel withdrawn from the designated protectees were earlier ordered to report back to duty after the Ghalughara week functions culminated on June 6. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had also directed the Punjab government to restore security of all.