STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya: Trinamool faces challenge of  keeping flock intact

The UDP said it was approached by some MLAs, but the decision would be taken at the highest level. TMC state president Charles Pyngrope expressed ignorance about it.

Published: 08th June 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Months after becoming Meghalaya’s main opposition party overnight through a “political coup” that saw 12 Congress MLAs shifting allegiance to it, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) now faces the challenge of keeping its flock together in the poll-bound state.

Murmurs are rife that three-four MLAs will ditch TMC and contest the polls – expected to take place in February – on the tickets of the United Democratic Party (UDP), which is a key constituent of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The names of Himalaya Shangpliang and Shitlang Pale are doing the rounds in this context. The duo, however, is maintaining a stony silence.

The UDP said it was approached by some MLAs, but the decision would be taken at the highest level. TMC state president Charles Pyngrope expressed ignorance about it. The UDP apparently also wants Pyngrope on board. He said he has heard about it but nobody has approached him. According to observers, the TMC has managed to set up its base in Garo Hills and is in a position to give the NPP, which heads the MDA, a run for its money in the polls.

 However, it is a different situation in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills where the TMC has minimal acceptance due to the perception that it is a “Bangla party” controlled from Kolkata. It is struggling to build its base here.
Observers feel that by the time the state goes to polls, the TMC may not have any MLAs in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills. The party’s virtual second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee, is visiting the state on June 16 to inaugurate the state office and hold meetings with the cadre. 

Challenges ahead 

The TMC has minimal acceptance in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills due to the perception that it is a “Bangla party” controlled from Kolkata. It is struggling to build its base here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Trinamool Congress
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp