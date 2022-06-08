Moose Wala killing: Police sought red corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of mishap

By PTI

MANSA: Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday said he still does not understand what was his son's fault that led to his killing.

His family has been ruined but he does not want any other family to suffer the same way, he said during the "bhog" ceremony of his son attended by scores of people at Mansa's Mossa village.

"I still do not know what was my son's fault. Nobody has ever lodged any complaint against him," Singh said, adding that his son never did anything wrong with anybody.

The singer was shot dead here on May 29, called an "ill-fated day" by his father.

"We have given time to the government," he said referring to the action to be taken against the perpetrators, adding that he felt that he should spare the government some time as it "takes time".

"Until we get justice, we (the family) will not rest," Singh said.

He also shared anecdotes from Moosewala's childhood and later life and called him a "simple youth".

He said their pain has lessened to a great extent with scores of families sharing their grief with them.

Singh further cautioned people against fake social media accounts of Moosewala and asked them not to pay heed to any news or information being circulated on them.

He said he will himself share relevant information on social media.

Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur called May 29 "a black day for the family".

She urged people to plant a sapling in the memory of Moosewala and tend to it.

Just 10 days before the killing of Moose Wala, the state police had sought a red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar, who had taken the responsibility for the murder.

Official sources on Wednesday said the red corner RCN was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot.

The Punjab Police had sent a proposal in this regard to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19, they said.

The singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two cases had been registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Canada-based Brar had claimed the responsibility of Moose Wala's murder.

This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moose Wala.

The eight accused had been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, said police.