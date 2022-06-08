STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Moose Wala killing: Police sought red corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of mishap

His family has been ruined but he does not want any other family to suffer the same way, he said during the 'bhog' ceremony of his son attended by scores of people at Mansa's Mossa village.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANSA: Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday said he still does not understand what was his son's fault that led to his killing.

His family has been ruined but he does not want any other family to suffer the same way, he said during the "bhog" ceremony of his son attended by scores of people at Mansa's Mossa village.

"I still do not know what was my son's fault. Nobody has ever lodged any complaint against him," Singh said, adding that his son never did anything wrong with anybody.

The singer was shot dead here on May 29, called an "ill-fated day" by his father.

"We have given time to the government," he said referring to the action to be taken against the perpetrators, adding that he felt that he should spare the government some time as it "takes time".

"Until we get justice, we (the family) will not rest," Singh said.

He also shared anecdotes from Moosewala's childhood and later life and called him a "simple youth".

He said their pain has lessened to a great extent with scores of families sharing their grief with them.

Singh further cautioned people against fake social media accounts of Moosewala and asked them not to pay heed to any news or information being circulated on them.

He said he will himself share relevant information on social media.

Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur called May 29 "a black day for the family".

She urged people to plant a sapling in the memory of Moosewala and tend to it.

Just 10 days before the killing of Moose Wala, the state police had sought a red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar, who had taken the responsibility for the murder.

Official sources on Wednesday said the red corner RCN was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot.

The Punjab Police had sent a proposal in this regard to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19, they said.

The singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two cases had been registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Canada-based Brar had claimed the responsibility of Moose Wala's murder.

This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moose Wala.

The eight accused had been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, said police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balkaur Singh Sidhu Moose Wala Congress
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp