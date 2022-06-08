STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai Police call suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over Prophet remarks

An FIR had been registered against Sharma in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks. 

Published: 08th June 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (Photo | Facebook/Nupur Sharma)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/LUCKNOW:  The Mumbai Police on Tuesday asked BJP’s suspended functionary, Nupur Sharma, to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her derogatory communal remarks.

An FIR had been registered against Sharma in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks. 
Meanwhile, in Kanpur, police arrested a local BJP leader and 12 others in connection with the Kanpur violence, taking the total number of those held to 51, a senior official said.

Sharma on Tuesday said she “accepts and respects” the party’s decision. “I have practically grown up in the organisation. I respect and accept their decision,” she said. She was suspended by the BJP on Sunday over her comments during a TV debate that drew condemnation from several countries, like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran. The party issued a statement, saying it is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.” 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police Nupur Sharma
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp