Mumbai Police call suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over Prophet remarks

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/LUCKNOW: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday asked BJP’s suspended functionary, Nupur Sharma, to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her derogatory communal remarks.

An FIR had been registered against Sharma in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, police arrested a local BJP leader and 12 others in connection with the Kanpur violence, taking the total number of those held to 51, a senior official said.

Sharma on Tuesday said she “accepts and respects” the party’s decision. “I have practically grown up in the organisation. I respect and accept their decision,” she said. She was suspended by the BJP on Sunday over her comments during a TV debate that drew condemnation from several countries, like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran. The party issued a statement, saying it is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.”

