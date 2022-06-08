STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHAI builds 75km road stretch in record time, enters Guinness World Record

A team of 800 employees of NHAI and 720 workers of a private company including independent consultants were involved to complete the task in record time.

Published: 08th June 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

A new national highway built. ( Photo EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has created a Guinness World Record of constructing the longest highway stretch of 75 kilometres (km) between Amravati and Akola in the least time--105 hours and 33 minutes. The newly constructed road is part of National Highway 53.

The work to build the road in record time started on June 3 at around seven in the morning and it was successfully completed on June 7 at 5:00 pm.

"Proud Moment For The Entire Nation! Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (@GWR) of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road ...in a single lane on NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola. I would specially thank our Engineers & Workers who toiled day & night to achieve this extraordinary feat. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti @narendramodi  @PMOIndia," union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Guinness World Record

The Amravati --Akola section is the part of National Highway-53 and an important East-West corridor, he said.  

Passing through the mineral-rich region, the section connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule and Surat.

