Nupur Sharma row has not dented India’s image: Piyush Goyal

Published: 08th June 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fighting the outrage triggered by the derogatory statement made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Mohammed, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the controversy has not dented the image of the Modi government and India will continue to lead the world.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Tuesday, the minister said Indians living in Gulf countries are safe and they will not have to worry. “The comment was not made by a government functionary and the foreign office has come out with a clarification. We have not heard of any campaign to boycott Indian products. There is no tension and the countries have only pointed out that such a statement should not be made. The BJP leadership has taken action against the person concerned,” he said.

Alleging that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Kerala under the CPM regime, Goyal said the BJP is worried about the political murders in the state. “Both the LDF and the UDF have shown that they don’t believe in democratic ways. The CPM’s ties with the SDPI and the PFI is well known in Kerala. In terms of crimes against women too, Kerala shows a continuously deteriorating situation.

I think the home department in Kerala has collapsed and the government is answerable to the people ,” he said. Goyal said the Centre has not given permission for the K-Rail project. Considering the popular discontent, the government should reroute the project as per people’s wish. “As railway minister, I used to hold talks with the Kerala government, but it never acquired land for essential projects to help improve the railway network in the state. Having seen the track record, I don’t think the government will be able to acquire land for the SilverLine project,” he said. 

