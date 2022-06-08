STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal receives 'threat' call; FIR registered

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal, who is staying at a resort in Udaipur along with other Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, on Wednesday said he was threatened by a man who demanded Rs 70 lakh from him.

According to police, the man made an internet call to the disaster and relief management minister on Tuesday and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to make the payment.

"The caller identified himself as a member of SOPU gang and threatened the minister. He demanded Rs 70 lakh from Meghwal and also issued a threat to his family members who live in Bikaner," SP (Bikaner) Gaurav Yadav told PTI.

IG (Bikaner) Omprakash said a case has been registered in this regard.

"We have identified the caller. The matter is being probed further," he said.

The IG said that further details in the case will be divulged in the evening.

Meanwhile, the minister reached Jaipur along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday.

