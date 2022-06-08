Train mishap delays Rajdhani Express in Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: Four wheels of a compartment of a MEMU passenger train got derailed at Asansol station on Tuesday evening, causing a delay in running of two Rajdhani Express trains by half an hour each, an Eastern Railway official said here.

No one was injured in the incident as the train was leaving a platform in Asansol station at a very low speed, ER spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

WB: Asansol-Bokaro MEMU train derailed shortly after leaving Asansol Railway Station



Around 30-40 people were in this coach; no casualties. We had to stop a few express trains for a while, due to the derailment, but no serious impact: DRM Parmanand Sharma, Asansol Rail Division pic.twitter.com/yiXJRDgP8V — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

Four wheels of the rear coach of the Asansol-Bokaro MEMU train got derailed while leaving a platform at 6.10 pm, he said.

"This led to delay of half an hour each of Howrah-New Delhi and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express trains," Chakraborty said.

Train services were normalised by 7.45 pm after the wheels were put back on tracks, he said.