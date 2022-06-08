STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Unilateral change in border status quo not acceptable’ 

The EAM, while highlighting the challenges of hard security, said that India would do anything to ensure national well-being.

Published: 08th June 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will not accept veto in deciding its foreign policy choices and any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo at its borders, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in event to mark eight years of the Modi government in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Our borders need safeguarding and we will never accept any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. A posture that departs from established understandings will evoke its own responses,” said Jaishankar, while addressing the diplomatic community.

The EAM, while highlighting the challenges of hard security, said that India would do anything to ensure national well-being. “I acknowledge the role of trusted partners who work with us to help keep India safe and secure every day. We have overcome the hesitations of history and will not allow anyone a veto in our choices,” Jaishankar added.

In the context of global peace, security and development, the EAM said that the role of the United Nations is but it needs “reforms”. “While our endeavours at UN will always remain supportive, we also share the disappointment of the international community about the UN’s declining effectiveness. Our advocacy of reformed multilateralism therefore has become even stronger,’’ Jaishankar added.

India is engaging more rigorously with the world and is a part of many groupings that reflect convergence. This has resulted in quadrilaterals, trilaterals and regional arrangements. Besides, meetings like 2+2 are also happening more frequently.

As a result of this, India is shaping the global discourse on many issues which ranges from connectivity, maritime security, to resilient and reliable supply chains, data and cyber security. Regardng Covid-19, the Union minister said that the pandemic has brought out “the over-centralised model of globalisation.”

