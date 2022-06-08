STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Woman accuses mother, relatives of pushing her into prostitution

domestic violence

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAREILLY: A 20-year-old woman has accused her mother and relatives of forcing her into prostitution, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan said that the allegations of the woman are being investigated.

The woman who recently returned to her hometown Bareilly from Mumbai has also alleged that two of her maternal uncles raped her there and tried to force her to continue in prostitution.

Her father passed away several years ago.

On the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered at Subhashnagar police station in Bareilly against her mother, aunt, uncle and maternal uncles.

According to the FIR, the woman has alleged that her mother pushed her into prostitution last year.

When she opposed it, her mother and relatives forced her to move to Mumbai, where his two maternal uncles live.

District Probation Officer Neeta Ahirwar informed that the girl has alleged that both her maternal uncles forced her to join a dance bar in Mumbai.

When she refused, they would beat her.

She alleged that about three months ago both her maternal uncles pushed her into prostitution.

The woman has alleged in the FIR that on May 16, both her maternal uncles raped her.

They wanted to take her money and sell her to someone in Dubai, she claimed.

