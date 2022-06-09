STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16th Presidential polls to be held on July 18, counting of votes on July 21: Election Commission

The total value of votes for MPs is 543200 and the total value of the vote of electors for the Presidential Election, in 2022 is 10,86,431.

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The election for the next President of India will be held on July 18, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Thursday.

The counting, if needed, will take place on July 21.

The new President will take oath on July 25.

The term of the current President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and an election for the next president has to be held before that day.

So far no political party has named its choice for the top constitutional post. Speculation is rife that President Kovind will not get a second term in office, and the government is likely to announce the name of the new candidate.

The Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer, Kumar said at the press conference.

"The voting will be held on July 18 and the counting, if required on July 21," he added.

The notification for the election will be issued on June 15, while the last date for nominations is June 29. The applications will be scrutinised on July 2.

A total of 4,809 lawmakers, including 776 parliamentarians and 4,033 legislators will cast their votes.

Political parties cannot issue any whip to their members, Kumar added.

