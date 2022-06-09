All religions flourish in environment of freedom in India: Union Minority Minister on Al-Qaeda threat

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said here that Al-Qaeda is a “problem” and not “protection” for Muslims as the terrorist group is misusing the Islam as a “safety cover”.

Speaking to the media, Naqvi said India’s strength of co-existence cannot be harmed by any narrow-minded communal conspiracy.

"India’s commitment to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” has ensured that followers of all religions are flourishing in the environment of equality, freedom and inclusivity", he said

Going further, Naqvi said that out of every 10 Muslims living in the world, one Muslim lives in India with equal socio-economic, educational, religious and constitutional rights. "However, the selective silence on oppression and cruelty against minorities in our neighbouring country is something that is hypocritically shocking", he said.



Lashing out at Pakistan, he said that the minorities’ population in Pakistan, which was about 24 per cent of the total population during the Partition, has now been reduced to even below 2 per cent. "While in India, minorities’ population which was about 8 per cent of the total population during the Partition, has now increased to over 22 per cent", he claimed.

He added that the “Pakistan Propped Propaganda” is to cover up the persecution of minorities and safe haven of terrorism in Pakistan and at the same time, to defame India in a conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere of peace and prosperity.



Quoting figures, the minister said there are more than 3 lakh active mosques in India, and there is an equal number of other places of worship for the Muslim community.



"There are more than 50,000 registered madrasas and more than 50,000 minority educational institutions, which is more than several Islamic countries. Similarly, there are thousands of churches, gurudwaras, and places of worship for Buddhists, Parsis and Jains. These all are a reflection of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and “Unity in Diversity”", he claimed.

"Equal rights, dignity and prosperity of the minorities including Muslims are a part of India’s commitment to tolerance, harmony and inclusivity. During the last eight years, the Modi government has made all sections of the society including minorities an equal partner of peace and prosperity", he claimed.

Naqvi further said that unable to digest this positive atmosphere of “development with trust” in the country, some people are spreading falsehood on the issue of minorities before the world which is fabricated and opposite to the ground reality.

"These people are trying to hide the “mountain of truth” behind “bushes of lies”, he lambasted.