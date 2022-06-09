BJP drops big names from MLC list in Maharashtra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The list of BJP’s nominees for the elections of Maharashtra Assembly has upset many. The BJP on Wednesday announced five names for the elections Pravin Darekar, Prof. Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bhartiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad. The elections for member of legislative council (MLC) will be held for 10 seats on June 20.

Party general secretary Pankaja Munde was dropped from the list. She was earlier denied the Rajya Sabha ticket. “Pankaja is a mass leader for the OBC community, and she has influence over 8-10 seats of the Assembly. She also carries the legacy of her father, Gopinath Munde, and the backing of her caste — Wanjari — that forms a significant number in Marathwada,” a political observer said.

“But she was ignored because she doesn’t share a good rapport with Devendra Fadnavis, who is the boss when it comes to the state.” State BJP president Chandrakant Patil defended the decision, saying the leadership has something big in mind for Munde. The list comprises Fadnavis’ associates. Bhartiya has worked as an officer on duty when Fadnavis was the CM. BJP’s allies have also been left out. Expressing his anger, Shiv Sangram president Vinayak Mete said, “BJP should honour its allies if they want to do politics for a long run. They have to correct the mistake.”

Eye on BMC polls, Cong nominates Marathi manoos for legislative council

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Congress has decided to go with city-based Marathi faces in the state Assembly elections. Congress president Sonia Gandhi proposed two names for the polls — Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap and former Congress minister Chandrakant Handore. “There were several names in the running. But we have to choose reliable faces. Handore and Jagtap are Marathi manoos who will help us garner the support of Marathi voters in the crucial BMC polls ,” a Congress leader said.