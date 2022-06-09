STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP set to declare all-out war against KCR at Telangana meet

Published: 09th June 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP has decided to go all out against the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi government as a part of its ‘Look South India’ mission. The BJP’s two-day national executive committee meeting in Hyderabad beginning July 2 will see all BJP top guns blazing.

The polls for the 119-member (plus one nominated) Telangana Assembly are due later this year. In 2018, the assembly was dissolved and elections were held the same year. The BJP could secure only one seat. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it won 4 of the 17 seats with a vote share of 19.45 per cent.

The BJP has come round to the view that K Chadrashekhar Rao (KCR) was pulling out all stops against the BJP in his bid to emerge as a key player in the projected Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “We take it as a challenge,” said a senior party leader.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Prime Minister Modi, among others are expected to attend the national executive.The PM had on Tuesday met BJP corporators from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Arun Singh, national general secretary and BJP’s headquarters in-charge, has informed office-bearers that discussions in the natio nal executive will centre on organizational issues, future programmes and preparations for the assembly elections.

The party’s national leaders, besides amplifying “good governance” and ending the “dynastic misrule” of TRS, will also aggressively respond to controversies maligning the Modi government over a sacked party spokesperson’s uncharitable remarks on a religion. “Though the party has directed its spokespersons to avoid speaking on controversial issues, the national executive could also devise a way to counter such controversies,” said a senior party source.

