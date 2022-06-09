Delhi Police suffering from ‘both sideism’ and ‘balance-waad’: Owaisi after being booked for hate speech

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" and "balance-waad", AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said he will consult his advocates and address the issue after an FIR was lodged against him by the police while stating that he will "not be intimidated" by such acts.

Delhi Police has registered FIRs against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, AIMIM chief Owaisi, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand and others for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquility and inciting people on divisive lines, officials said on Thursday.

"As for the FIR against me, we will consult our lawyers & address it as and when required. We will not be intimidated by these tactics. Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated," Owaisi said in a series of tweets.

"Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" or "balance-waad" syndromes. One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters & make it look like there was hate speech on both sides," he said in another tweet.

He alleged that the "hate speech" was delivered by ruling party spokespersons and by prominent "Dharam Gurus" with close links to the BJP which is being equated to random posts on social media with no social or political standing.

"In my case FIR isn't even saying WHAT was offensive," he said in one of the tweets.

1. I’ve received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I’ve seen that’s not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don’t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR pic.twitter.com/0RJW1z71aN — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 9, 2022

The Hyderabad MP said an excerpt of the FIR does not mention what the crime is and the police have not "mentioned the weapon or that the victim bled to death".

"Yati, 'Genocidal Sansad gang', Nupur, Naveen and others have become used to there being no consequences while weak action was only taken when there was outrage for weeks or international condemnation or when courts pulled up the police," he further alleged.

Alleging that Muslim students, journalists, and activists have been put in prison for the crime of merely belonging to the Islamic faith, he said, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that Hindutva organisations have a culture where hate speech and extremism is rewarded with promotions.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "hate speeches" were also rewarded.

"If Modi were sincere he would have stamped out hate speech without indulging in fake balance-vaad. Let genocidal hate speakers be put in prison under non-bailable draconian laws rather than getting promotions," he said in one of the tweets.