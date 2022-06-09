Hundreds take part in last prayers of Sidhu Moosewala, seek justice

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: I want to tell the higher-ups in government that today my son is gone, tomorrow it could be yours. I am yet to understand what my son’s fault was,” said Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moosewala as hundreds of people attended the antim ardas of the slain Punjabi singer.

On Wednesday, his fans came to say a final goodbye to him, wearing T-shirts with the singer’s image printed on them. The T-shirts carried slogans ‘Legends never die’ and ‘Moosewala amar rahe.’

At the ceremony held at Anaj Mandi in Mansa, Moosewala’s parents expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support. His father said the love of his son’s fans has helped him in the hour of sorrow. He said they would try to lead a new life now.

“When he started studying, we did not have a direct bus to the school. I would take him on a cycle to the school, which was around 25 km away. When he left the house to meet his ‘massi’ (maternal aunt), he told me he would be back soon,” recalled Singh.

“Sidhu would cry with me whenever I questioned him about controversies surrounding him,” he said, adding that getting into politics was his (Sidhu’s) own decision. Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur said she felt her ‘Shubh’ was still around her. “On May 29, I felt I had lost everything but the love shown by you has been overwhelming,” she said.