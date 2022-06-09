STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'If anything happens BJP will be responsible': Shiv Sena on Al-Qaeda threat letter

Several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders.

Published: 09th June 2022 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for allegedly damaging the social harmony of the country and referring to reports of threats of suicide attacks from terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) said that "BJP will be responsible if anything happens".

"Everything was fine in the country but the spokesperson of BJP wants a clash between two religions. If anything happens in the country then BJP is responsible for it. We will do our work but when will they take cognizance of those who are behind all this?" Raut told reporters here.

Raut's remarks follow after AQIS threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet" amid a brewing controversy over the remarks by BJP leaders on the founder of Islam.

The threat statement said, "Saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat".

Following this, alerts have been issued across Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat through law enforcement agencies to strict the vigil at specific locations like airports, metro, railway stations and market areas, said the source, privy to the development.

Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut BJP Al Qaeda Al Qaeda threat Prophet Mohammad
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp