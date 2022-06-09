STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi dispensation is 'No Dissonance Allowed' government: Chidambaram

"NDA Government is well known as the 'No Data Available' Government. Now it is the 'No Dissonance Allowed' Government," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

Published: 09th June 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday dubbed the NDA dispensation at the Centre as a "No Dissonance Allowed" government after it rejected the Environmental Performance Index.

He said the Modi government should realise that the world will not dance to the tunes of the BJP and the RSS.

"NDA Government is well known as the 'No Data Available' Government. Now it is the 'No Dissonance Allowed' Government," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

That is why it rejected the Environmental Performance Index that placed India at the last place among 180 countries, the former union minister added.

He recalled that earlier the government rejected the WHO report on excess Covid deaths as well as the Global Hunger Index.

"Modi Government should realise that the world will not dance to tunes of the BJP/RSS," the Congress leader said.

