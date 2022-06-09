STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Three brothers among five dead after inhaling toxic gas inside well; one injured 

The district collector announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20,000 each as immediate assistance and appealed to the villagers not to risk their lives by entering the well.

Published: 09th June 2022 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Deaths

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BALAGHAT: Five persons, including three brothers, died and another one complained of difficulty in breathing on Wednesday after allegedly inhaling suspected poisonous gas inside a well while cleaning it at a village in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place at Kudan village around 3 pm, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Dawar said. Initially, two persons had entered the well to clean it.

When they did not come out for a long time, the owner of the well, Puneet Khurchande, and three others climbed down to see what was wrong, he said.

"However, three of them also got affected by the suspected poisonous gas emanating from the well while the fourth one complained of difficulty in breathing," he said.

Soon, villagers raised an alarm, after which the bodies of the five deceased, identified as Tameshwar Bilsare (20), Puneet Khurchande (32), Pannu Khurchande (30), Mannu Khurchande (27) and Teejalal Markam (32), were moved out of the well by the authorities with the help of local people.

The sixth person, identified as Palak Khurchande, somehow survived, complained of breathing difficulty and he was rushed to a hospital.

Senior officials reached the spot soon after being alerted about the incident. Enraged villagers also staged protests over the delay in ambulance reaching the spot, eyewitnesses said. The district collector announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20,000 each as immediate assistance and appealed to the villagers not to risk their lives by entering the well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Toxic gas
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp