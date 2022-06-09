STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajya Sabha elections: Special observers deployed in four states, polling to be videographed

Elections will be held for 16 seats of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka on Friday as the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to the polls.

Published: 09th June 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations of attempts at horse-trading in the Rajya Sabha elections in four states, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process which will be videographed.

Bienniel elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently and all 41 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand were declared elected unopposed last Friday.

ALSO READ| Court rejects pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik seeking one-day bail to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

However, elections will be held for 16 seats of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka on Friday as the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to the polls. Taking questions after announcing the schedule for the presidential election, Kumar said "We have appointed special observers in all the four places (states). The entire process will be videographed."

Seeking to keep their flock together, major political parties have corralled their MLAs in hotels and resorts, amid accusations of attempts at poaching.

