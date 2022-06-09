Srinagar Diary: National-level film fest of J&K from June 15

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

National-level film fest of J&K from June 15

The first-ever national film festival of Jammu and Kashmir would be held in Srinagar, the summer capital of the union territory, from June 15-20. The event will be jointly organised by the UT administration in association with the National Film Development Corporation and Directorate of Information and Public Relations, J&K. The film festival would be a congregation of the best of films and music, filmmakers, music artists, other allied talent. Filmmakers have been invited to submit their original films – fiction, documentary or shorts and music videos. The purpose of the festival is to promote the creative ecosystem of the UT.

App for patients’ feedback launched

In order to improve patient care in the union territory, the administration has introduced the Mera Aspataal mobile application to seek feedback from patients about health services provided to them. In order to assess and better deliver of health care in hospitals of J&K, patient feedback/satisfaction score from hospitals through the Mera Aspataal app has been introduced and regular monthly feedback is being generated which is being monitored at the highest level of the administration. People have been urged to download the Mera Aspataal app and rate their experiences in the hospitals they have visited.

Maiden maternal, child health meet concludes

Srinagar hosted the first-ever two day maternal and child health conclave on June 6 and 7. Organised by the National Health Mission J&K, the conclave was designed as a thought-exchange platform on challenges, opportunities and newer initiatives in maternal and child health. Experts and panellists from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, AIIMS, WHO, UNICEF, NIPI, FOGSI, UNDP, JSI hospital chains and NGOs including US-based EngenderHealth. Topics taken up included situational analysis of maternal health in J&K; rising trend of caesarean section; maternal mortality-causes and challenges; newborn health, etc.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com