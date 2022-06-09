STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two killed, 22 injured in clash in Assam's Kamrup district

A dispute over a piece of land in Kismat Kathami village in Sontoli area snowballed into a group clash with belligerents attacking each other with iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons.

Published: 09th June 2022 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: At least two people were killed and 22 others injured, most of them seriously, in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday, police said. A dispute over a piece of land in Kismat Kathami village in Sontoli area snowballed into a group clash with belligerents attacking each other with iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons, a police officer said.

The injured people were first taken to Sontoli Primary Healthcare Centre, from where 17 of the seriously injured were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

A police team has been deployed in the area and strict vigil is being maintained, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kismat Kathami village Kamrup district Assam clash Kamrup clash
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp