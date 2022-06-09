STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wrong economic policies of govt have put burden of inflation on common people: Rahul

"If you think inflation will go down in the coming times, then you are under a misconception. Get ready for a fresh onslaught from the Modi government in the coming days," he said.

Published: 09th June 2022 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday that the Modi government has not shown loyalty to the country or its people and warned that inflation will rise further in the coming days.

He said "wrong economic policies" of the government have put the burden of inflation on the common people and it is becoming unbearable.

"There is a difference between loyalty and performance. The Modi government did not show loyalty to the country, or to the people. I am talking about inflation. If you think inflation will go down in the coming times, then you are under a misconception. Get ready for a fresh onslaught from the Modi government in the coming days," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

Gandhi said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the Repo rate by 0.50 per cent and it now stands at 4.90 per cent. According to the RBI, inflation is going to increase further in 2022-23, while retail inflation will remain at 6.7 per cent, he noted.

"The wrong economic policies of the government have put such a burden of inflation on the common people and it is now becoming unbearable for them. Home, auto, personal loans and EMIs will be costlier. I want to ask the government where should the middle class and salaried class people go and how would they sustain their families," he said.

The Congress has been attacking the government on the issues of price rise and unemployment and has held it responsible for people's woes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Inflation Congress Economy RBI PM Modi BJP
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp