Afghanistan wants its army trained by India; reopening of Indian embassy in Kabul

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After India extended the olive branch by sending a delegation of officials to Kabul last week, Afghanistan’s Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob has expressed his intent to send Afghan army personnel to get training in India.

Mullah Yaqoob also said that strengthening diplomatic ties with India was the first step – for which a beginning has already been made by the Indian diplomatic visit.

It is learnt that Mullah Yaqoob has also been asking India to reopen its Embassy in Kabul.

Sources in India, however, are dismissive of this comment of Mullah Yaqoob as India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime as its not an elected government.

"It’s a long shot as of now to consider this, but things seems to be settling on the ground between India and Kabul. The recent trip by Indian officials is proof that India is willing to take the next step. Will have to wait and see how things shape,’’ said an expert on India-Afghanistan relations.

Taliban leadership has also assured of action against terrorist groups that would use Afghanistan as a base to mount their attacks against India. The caveat is that specific information needs to be provided on them.

Meanwhile, regarding the opening of the embassy in Kabul, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) had earlier said that even though India stopped operating its embassy in August 2021, it has local staff who maintain the embassy and also help in distribution of humanitarian assistance that comes from India.

Even though India hasn’t recognised Taliban formally, there has been a continuous supply of humanitarian aid to the country in the form of wheat, medicines, and clothes.

Afghanistan always find a mention from India whenever there are talks amongst various groupings like Quad. The Dushanbe Security dialogue too was focused on Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is strategic for India politically and diplomatically and has also had cultural and historic ties with India which both countries are now looking at reviving.