STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Rajya Sabha snub, Union minister RCP Singh now loses state bungalow in Patna

A political analyst said that RCP will be dropped from Narendra Modi's cabinet after his term expires on July 7.

Published: 10th June 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister RCP Singh

Union Minister RCP Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: It came as a bolt from the blue for Union steel minister and JDU leader RCP Singh when the Bihar government allotted the bungalow that used to be his home in Patna for 12 years to the state's chief secretary.

The development comes barely a week after Singh, once considered second in command in the JD-U after chief minister Nitish Kumar, was denied renomination to the Upper House of the parliament for a third term.

According to a notification issued by the state building construction department late on Thursday, the bungalow at 7, Strand Road, in Patna had been transferred from the Bihar legislative council pool to the central pool of bungalows.

Though 7, Strand Road bungalow was officially allotted to JDU MLC Sanjay Singh, it was being used by RCP Singh since he joined JD-U formally after opting for VRS (voluntary retirement) from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The bungalow earlier used to host workers of JDU for meetings and leaders of the party frequented RCP Singh during his stay in Patna on his arrival from New Delhi.

Singh had earlier served as general secretary and national president of the party. The bungalow hummed with activities till nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The JD-U nominated former Jharkhand state chief and ex-MLA Khiru Mahto to Rajya Sabha instead of Singh whose term will come to an end on July 7.

Sources in the state building construction department said that Sanjay Singh had been allotted a new residence in Anandpuri locality in the capital. The state building construction department minister Ashok Choudhary, however, refused to make any comment on the issue.

A close confidante of RCP Singh, however, claimed that he (union minister) will be accommodated in another bungalow in the state capital.

A political analyst said that RCP will be dropped from Narendra Modi's cabinet after his term expires on July 7. JD-U parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha had earlier said that RCP Singh, who is a senior leader of the party, may be assigned some important responsibility in the organisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RCP Singh Sanjay Singh Bihar chief secretary Rajya Sabha elections Rajya Sabha polls
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp