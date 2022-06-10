Chandigarh Diary: BJP-JJP prepare to give fight to Congress in RS poll

Harpreet Bajwa By

BJP-JJP prepare to give fight to Cong in RS poll

Independent MLAs backed by the BJP -JJP coalition in Haryana have been lodged in a Chandigarh resort owned by the Badal family. The stated purpose of the sojourn is a ‘training camp’ for the legislators, mostly first-timers, to apprise them on the process for the RS poll. Meanwhile, the alliance top brass – with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP state chief O P Dhankar and Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala – has huddled around to chalk out a plan to defeat Congress’ Ajay Maken and ensure win of independent Kartikeya Sharma, son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma.

Signature campaign fails to take off

A Change.org signature campaign has been put forth by supporters of Amritsar (North) MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap to elevate him as Home Minister. The AAP legislator took voluntary retirement to fight the assembly elections. His supporters have expressed resentment over him being denied a state cabinet berth. They apparently want Kunwar to be appointed home minister as law and order condition in the state is ebbing away. But with just 75 signs, the signature campaign desperately needs some traction. Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu had expressed her resentment for ignoring Kunwar in the state cabinet.

Gharachon: Home to Mann’s trusted aides

The most trusted lieutenants of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann come from Gharachon village in Sangrur district of Punjab. As Gurmail Singh the AAP candidate for the by-elections of Sangrur Lok Sabha seat is the sarpanch of this village, the seat fell vacant after Mann resigned from the Lok Sabha before taking over as the CM. Also, Rajbir Singh Ghuman is the OSD of the chief minister and Sukhvir Singh his ‘political adviser’ belong to this little-known village. The local public is known to approach them for any work over the local MLAs. As all three of them are considered close aides of Bhagwant Mann.

