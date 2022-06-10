Prophet remarks row: Curfew in Doda, Kishtwar; Internet suspended in Bhaderwah, parts of Kashmir amid stone pelting

By PTI

JAMMU:Tension mounted in Jammu's Bhaderwah and some areas of Kishtwar prompting authorities to impose a curfew while parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders, officials said on Friday.

Internet services were snapped in the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns and Srinagar city of Kashmir as a precautionary measure.

Mobile Internet was also suspended in parts of Kashmir, they said.

Sporadic incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Bhaderwah town.

Some people, violating restrictions, came on streets and threw stones at security forces amid sloganeering.

There was a minor incident of stone-pelting in Bhaderwah town but it has been brought under control.

No one was injured, a senior officer told PTI.

The protest started in Baderwah town of Doda on Thursday when hundreds of people staged a sit-in protesting against the remarks made by suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammad.

After intense negotiations, the protestors agreed to clear the road and entered the neighbouring Jama Masjid.

Purported video clips of the inflammatory speeches went viral on social media.

The police have registered a case and warned people against taking the law into their own hands.

However, tension increased around midnight when two women, who came out of the mosque, claimed that they were roughed up by the security forces who were implementing curfew in the town.

Stones were pelted at the security forces who had to later lob tear gas shells and resort to lathi charge.

Tension eased after senior officials, including the additional deputy commissioner, assured the protestors that an enquiry would be held to probe into the allegations levelled by the two women.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh visited the Baderwah town with the officials and took stock of the situation there.

Later, he told reporters that preventive measures have been taken to ease the situation and requested the media not to visit areas where stone-pelting had taken place as it could flare up the situation.

He said action would be soon taken against the culprits.

In Kashmir, security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places of Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley for maintaining law and order.

The old city -- popularly known as Downtown Srinagar -- witnessed a complete shutdown with public transport off the roads.

However, traffic was plying in Lal Chowk, Batamaloo and adjoining areas with offices and schools remaining open.

Authorities have shut down the Internet on mobile devices in some areas as a precautionary measure to stop rumour-mongers, officials said, adding there were no reports of any untoward incident in the Valley so far.

Union minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh appealed for peace and harmony.

"Curfew has been imposed in both Doda and Kishtwar districts as a precautionary measure," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu region, Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

"Security forces have been deployed in large numbers in Bhaderwah town. The situation is under control. Anyone who toes to vitiate the atmosphere will face stringent action," he said.

Registering FIRs, the police have warned that anyone found violating law and order will not be spared.

"Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Bhaderwah police station," a police official said.

"Anyone who takes the law into his own hands will not be spared," he said.

Cleric Adil Ganai, who has been booked for making inflammatory and hate speeches in Bhaderwah on Thursday, tendered a apology for hurting sentiments of a particular community.

"It was not against a community but a particular individual. Despite that, I hurt the feelings of a community, I apologise", he told reporter.

Ganai said it was the result of an emotional.

"I apologize for that."

Taking to Twitter, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said, "I hope cooler heads prevail. Jammu and Kashmir has enough problems without adding to them with communal tension spreading in and around Bhadarwah. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and ask my party colleagues to help normalise the situation at the earliest."

Protests erupted at several places in Srinagar too, with the Hurriyat Conference alleging that anti-Muslim measures have become a hallmark of the Modi government.

Protests were held at Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora and other places in the city.

Holding placards, men, as well as women, staged protests after the Friday congregational prayers, officials said.

They said the protests were peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere.

Authorities have snapped internet on mobile phones in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to prevent rumor-mongering.

The Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while condemning the repeated closure of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for Friday prayers by the authorities, alleged that anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim measures are a hallmark of the central rule.

“Deliberately hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world including in J-K to appease their constituency across India, these people by using derogatory language against Islam and the holy Prophet (PBUH) pronounce their hatred for both and wear it like a badge on their sleeve," the Hurriyat said in a statement.

“In their harshness towards Muslims, they do not even allow us to raise our voice against such bigotry and hatred that causes us so much pain," it said.

The amalgam said the Hurriyat strongly denounces the derogatory remarks made against the Prophet.

"Hurriyat strongly believes in respect and reverence for all religions and religious figures, a fact borne out by peaceful coexistence of people of this land for centuries," it added.