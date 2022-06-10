STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defence ties: India hands over 12 guard boats to Vietnam

On Wednesday, Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart, Gen. Phan Van Giang, agreed for early finalisation of the $ 500 million Defence Line of Credit extended to Vietnam.

Published: 10th June 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with a security force personnel of Vietnam, during a ceremony to hand over 12 High Speed Guard Boats. (Photo | PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with a security force personnel of Vietnam, during a ceremony to hand over 12 High Speed Guard Boats. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday handed over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam during his visit to Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong. The boats have been constructed under the India’s $ 100 million Defence Line of Credit to Vietnam.

“The initial five boats were built in the Larsen & Toubro shipyard in India and the other seven in Hong Ha shipyard,” the defence ministry said. Singh also called on Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

On Wednesday, Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart, Gen. Phan Van Giang, agreed for early finalisation of the $ 500 million Defence Line of Credit extended to Vietnam. “Implementation of the projects shall add to Vietnam’s defence capabilities,” the defence ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Vietnam Defence ties
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp