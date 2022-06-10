Defence ties: India hands over 12 guard boats to Vietnam

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday handed over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam during his visit to Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong. The boats have been constructed under the India’s $ 100 million Defence Line of Credit to Vietnam.

“The initial five boats were built in the Larsen & Toubro shipyard in India and the other seven in Hong Ha shipyard,” the defence ministry said. Singh also called on Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

On Wednesday, Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart, Gen. Phan Van Giang, agreed for early finalisation of the $ 500 million Defence Line of Credit extended to Vietnam. “Implementation of the projects shall add to Vietnam’s defence capabilities,” the defence ministry said.