Delhi Police identifies six shooters involved in Moose Wala murder case

Out of them, the role of four in the murder, which took place in Punjab's Mansa last month, has been established. Delhi Police said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

Published: 10th June 2022 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a senior police officer said on Friday.

H S Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told media that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing.

During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified.

Out of them, the role of four in the murder, which took place in Punjab's Mansa last month, has been established. The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle alias Mahakal was arrested earlier this week from Pune in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with the incident.

