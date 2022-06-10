STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure your vote doesn't turn invalid due to some mistake: Fadnavis tells party MLAs on RS polls eve

After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats.

Published: 10th June 2022 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: On the eve of elections to six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday held a meeting here with the MLAs of his party, where he advised them to ensure that their votes do not turn invalid due to some mistake.

The former chief minister was speaking to the BJP MLAs at a hotel. "You have been instructed on how to exercise the preferential voting for the Rajya Sabha. You will have to ensure that your vote will not become invalid due to some mistake," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said.

"We have told you how to vote and you should do it accordingly," he added.

Union Railway Minister and election in-charge for the BJP Ashwini Vaishnav was also present at this meeting.

Fadnavis, who tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, days after being found infected, joined the meeting and addressed the MLAs.

After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats.

Polling will be held at the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex, here between 9 am and 4 pm.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena) and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are in the fray for the six seats of the Upper House of Parliament.

The contest is for the sixth seat - between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar. Every vote has become crucial after BJP decided to field its third candidate in the election.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the lower house of the Maharashtra legislature while it claimed to have support of some independent and small parties as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis Elections
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp