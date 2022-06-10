STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government betraying country: Rahul on Chinese infra development near Ladakh

"China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the Government is betraying India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Published: 10th June 2022 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the government is betraying the country by ignoring the infrastructure build-up by China at the borders.

His remarks came after a top US general termed as "alarming" the Chinese infra development near Ladakh.

"China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the Government is betraying India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

India on Thursday said it expects China to work with it to reach a mutually-acceptable solution for the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh in the next round of military talks as both sides agreed that prolongation of the existing situation is not in the interest of either side or overall relations.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that India carefully monitors developments along its border areas including the construction of infrastructure by China in eastern Ladakh as well as in depth areas.

His comments came when asked about comments by US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn that the Chinese activities across Ladakh are "eye-opening". Bagchi said he would not like to comment on what Gen Flynn said.

Gen Flynn had said on Wednesday that some of the defence infrastructure that is being created by China near its border with India in Ladakh is "alarming", calling the Chinese activity in that region as "eye-opening".

Flagging concerns over the Chinese infra build-up, the US General also said that the "destabilising and corrosive" behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Indo-Pacific region is simply not helpful.

Gandhi and the Congress party have been attacking the government on the handling of the border situation with China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp