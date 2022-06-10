Interpol’s Red Corner Notice against gangster accused in Moosewala case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: The Interpol on Thursday issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, on request on India’s Central Investigating Agency (CBI). Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, operates from Canada.

Sources, however, said the Red Corner Notice was issued against the gangster in other cases. The Interpol notice against him said he is accused of “murder, criminal conspiracy and supply of illegal firearms, attempt to murder”.

“The CBI liaison officer will coordinate with Interpol and a proposal will be moved through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs for extradition,” a senior CBI officer told this newspaper. Brar, a native of Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on student visa in 2017.

The CBI is the nodal agency to liaison with Interpol, which enables police in 195 member countries to work together to fight international crime. Earlier in the day, CBI and Punjab police were at odds over the date of seeking issuance of Interpol notice against Brar.

While the Punjab Police claimed they had forwarded a proposal to the CBI on May 19 much before the singer’s murder for getting a Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol against Brar, the central agency said its International Police Cooperation Unit (received such a request from Punjab Police on May 30, a day after Moosewala’s murder.

“In the present matter, the proposal for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar was received on 30-05-2022 at 12:25 PM from Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, through e-mail,” the CBI said in a statement. After processing for confirmation of pre-requisite requirements, the RCN proposal was forwarded expeditiously to Interpol on June 2, 2022, the agency said. The request relates to two cases filed by Punjab Police during 2020 and 2021, both FIRs are of Faridkot City Police Station in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have arrested a sharpshooter identified as Keshav and his associate Chetean in connection with the murder. Police sources said Keshav was seen with Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who is suspected to have helped the assassins. Keshav is accused of providing weapons and a vehicle used in the murder.

3 gangsters delivered threat letter to khan

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, and it was part of gangster Vikram Brar’s plan to terrorise them and extort money from them, Maharashtra police claimed on Thursday.