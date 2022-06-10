STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Unvaccinated 90-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Indore

Published: 10th June 2022 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

INDORE: A 90-year-old woman, who had not been inoculated against COVID-19, died of the infection at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a health official said on Friday.

The nonagenarian was suffering from high blood pressure and other ailments for a long time, said Dr B S Saitya, the chief medical and health officer (CMHO).

“The woman was admitted to a hospital, where she tested positive for COVID-19.

She died of the infection on Thursday,” the official said.

The patient had not been able to walk for the last seven years and her family members did not get her vaccinated against the disease, he said.

Earlier, an 80-year-old woman, who had taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, succumbed to the infection on May 23.

She was also suffering from high blood pressure and heart ailments for a long time, Dr Saitya said.

As per the official bulletin, Indore had recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, that raised the tally to 2,08,132, which includes 1,463 casualties.

