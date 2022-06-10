STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No division of state, Nadda tells Bengal unit

Do not raise such a demand from now. The BJP doesn’t endorse such demand,” Nadda reportedly told a gathering of mandal presidents.  

Published: 10th June 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP national president JP Nadda, who was on his two-day visit to West Bengal, issued an instruction to party’s state functionaries on Thursday that no one would raise the demand of separate statehood in Bengal as the party didn’t endorse it.

“There have been examples of many of our leaders raising demand for separate statehood in the recent past. Do not raise such a demand from now. The BJP doesn’t endorse such demand,” Nadda reportedly told a gathering of mandal presidents.  

Nadda’s instruction comes at a time when a section of BJP’s elected representatives have been raising the demands for statehood to different regions of the state. BJP’s Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan had last month demanded separate statehood for tribal-dominated Junglemahal. Similarly, John Barla, the MP from Alipurduar, demanded statehood for Dooars and Hills in north Bengal.

Meanwhile, the saffron party’s Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma on Thursday stoked the demand for bifurcation of West Bengal and said he will take up the matter with Nadda.. The Gorkha legislator from Darjeeling had last year demanded the separation of the hilly region from the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP West Bengal
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp