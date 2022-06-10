STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Numbers in MVA's favour, it will win four seats': Sanjay Raut on Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra

Talking to reporters, Raut, who was one of the candidates of the Sena in this election, said an atmosphere was being created that the contest would be tough.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Expressing confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win four Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, polling for which was held on Friday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the ruling alliance has numbers in its favour.

Talking to reporters, Raut, who was one of the candidates of the Sena in this election, said an atmosphere was being created that the contest would be tough.

"But this is incorrect. An illusion is being created in Maharashtra," he claimed.

"The MVA (comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) under the leadership of Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has the support of 179 MLAs. There is one MLA less due to the demise of (Sena legislator) Ramesh Latke. You will see these numbers (are) clearly (with us) in today's polls," Raut said.

Voting for six Rajya Sabha seats was held at the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here.

The polling process was conducted between 9 am and 4 pm and the results will be declared in the evening.

There were a total of seven candidates in the fray for six seats.

While the BJP had fielded Union minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik, the Shiv Sena had given opportunity to MP Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar.

From the NCP, Praful Patel was in the election ring, while the Congress had fielded Imran Pratapgarhi.

The contest was primarily for the sixth seat - between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar.

This was after more than two decades that Maharashtra witnessed a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The 288-member Legislative Assembly was the electoral college for the biennial elections.

But the total votes have come down to 285 since there is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke and a special court on Thursday rejecting the pleas filed by minister Nawab Malik and former minister Anil Deshmukh seeking a day's bail to vote in the elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha Polls Rajya Sabha Polls 2022 Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Elections 2022
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp