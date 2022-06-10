Owaisi, 31 others named in Delhi’s hate speech FIR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday lodged a fresh FIR against 32 individuals, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand, for making “inflammatory remarks” in the wake of the earlier hate spe e ch a g ains t Prophet Mohammad and Islam by two BJP leaders.

In all, two FIRs have been filed. The first one was against BJP’s national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Wednesday for her communal rant during a TV news channel debate, which resulted in her suspension from the party. BJP’s Delhi unit media cell head Navin Jindal was simultaneously expelled from the party for his controversial tweets.

The remarks lit a diplomatic firestorm the Centre struggled to contain. Narsinghanand, who is out on bail in an earlier hate speech case, is alleged to have urged people to march to Delhi’s Jama Masjid on June 17 along with the Quran and other Islamic history books.

The Ghaziabad district administration asked him to cancel it. The second FIR also names Shadab Chauhan, the chief spokesperson of Peace Party, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan, Abdur Rehman, Anil Kumar Meena and Gulzar Ansari. Also known a s ‘Annapur na Maa’, Pandey was recently charged for seeking a ban on Friday prayers, exhorting Hindus to take up arms and incitement to murder.

‘It doesn’t say what was offensive’

Reacting to the development, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted saying, “In my case, FIR isn’t even saying WHAT was offensive”